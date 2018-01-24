Text of statement by Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown
Here is the text of Ontario Progressive Leader Patrick Brown’s statement to the media Wednesday night.
"Ladies and gentlemen.
A couple of hours ago, I learned of troubling allegations about my conduct and character.
I'm here tonight to address them.
First, I want to say: these allegations are false. Every one of them.
I will defend myself as hard as I can, with all the means at my disposal.
I can’t speculate on the motive of my accusers, I can only say they what they are saying is categorically untrue.
It's never ok for anyone to feel they have been a victim of sexual harassment or feel threatened in any way.
Let me make this clear.
A safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve.
We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province – across the country. Everywhere.
I know that the court of public opinion moves fast. I have instructed my attorneys to ensure that these allegations are addressed where they should be: in a court of law.
In short, I reject these accusation in the strongest possible terms."