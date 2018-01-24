The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, Jan. 24

———

REFORMS COMING TO CANADA POST: A program launched by the Harper Conservatives to end door-to-door mail delivery in Canada was formally ended Wednesday by the Trudeau government as part of a new plan the Liberals say will eventually put Canada Post on a more sound financial footing. However, the roughly 840,000 households that have converted to community mail boxes since 2014 were told they won't get the service back — a decision postal workers and the opposition New Democrats declared a broken promise.

———

ROSS SAYS TRUDEAU PRESSURING U.S. ON NAFTA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used his speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday to apply pressure on the United States in the NAFTA renegotiation, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested Wednesday upon his arrival in Davos. Trudeau said Canada and the 10 remaining members of the TPP had revised their trade pact in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal and was "working very hard" to convince President Donald Trump about the merits of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Ross told reporters Trudeau's speech was designed "to put a little pressure on the U.S."

———

CRITICS DEMAND DETAILS OF NEW TPP: The Trudeau government is facing criticism for its lack of transparency on what exactly Canada agreed to this week by joining a huge Pacific Rim trade deal. A day after committing to a revised version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Liberals are under pressure to release more details about any potential economic consequences at home. Critics of the deal argue that the Liberals' tight-lipped manner is reminiscent of the secretive approach taken by their Conservative predecessors in negotiating the original TPP deal.

———

PLANE CRASH SURVIVORS LAUNCH LAWSUIT: Survivors of a plane crash in a remote community in northern Saskatchewan have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the airline was negligent. The claim against West Wind Aviation and Athabasca Basin Development, the airline's majority shareholder, alleges that their acts or omissions harmed those on the plane. The plaintiffs include six passengers who were on board the flight when it went down near the Fond du Lac airstrip shortly after taking off on Dec. 13. Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured. One 19-year old man later died in hospital from his injuries.

———

STALL-WARNING TOOL RECOMMENDED AFTER B.C. CRASH: The Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all commercial DHC-2 aircraft be equipped with a stall-warning system, after a deadly plane crash in British Columbia's central Interior. A report by the board says overweight and unsecured cargo, and an optical illusion linked to flying over snow-covered terrain, are partly to blame for the crash that killed a pilot and seriously injured two passengers in October 2016. Two other people on board suffered minor injuries.

———

GOVERNMENT URGED TO TACKLE CHILD WELFARE: Enough talk about the over-representation of Indigenous kids in the child welfare system — it's time for action, says the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Murray Sinclair, now an independent senator, says it's critical to get all the federal, provincial and territorial players moving now — a message he plans to deliver this week at an emergency conference in Ottawa with officials and experts from across the country.

———

WOMEN CHARGED IN CHILD ABUSE INVESTIGATION: Edmonton police have charged two women with attempted murder in an abuse investigation involving five children under the age of 10. After receiving a tip from a babysitter last month, police say they checked a house in the city and found the children in a "shocking environment and physical state." All of the kids needed medical attention, including two who were admitted to hospital. Police say they arrested two women who are known to the children and who were responsible for their care. They say the children are recovering and are being looked after in loving environments.

———

OTTAWA FUNDING 14 POT RESEARCH PROJECTS: The federal government is putting $1.4 million toward research into the effects of legalizing recreational marijuana, saying the work will help determine the impact of the country's new pot laws. Bill Blair, the MP who has acted as the government's point person on cannabis legislation, announced the funding Wednesday at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, explaining that it would be divided among 14 projects. Each of the 14 research projects, which are based out of hospitals and universities across the country, will receive a $100,000 grant from the Canadian Institute of Health Research.

———

CANNABIS MERGER PUTS PRESSURE ON COMPETITORS: Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s friendly billion-dollar deal to buy rival producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. marks the biggest acquisition the marijuana sector has seen and puts pressure on their competitors to up their expansion antes. The agreement, valued around $1.1 billion, comes after an acrimonious takeover battle that included a public war of words and a lawsuit filed by CanniMed against its suitor. But after spending days at the negotiating table, the adversaries agreed on a transaction that now includes both shares and cash — a sweeter deal than the all-stock transaction offered in November.

———

SCHOOL BOARD ALLOWS 'PROM QUEEN' TO TAKE THE STAGE: A southwestern Ontario school board says it has reversed a decision to pull funding from a local youth theatre program over a play depicting the true story of a gay teen couple fighting to attend prom. The Thames Valley District School Board says it will restore its $15,000 sponsorship of the Grand Theatre's production of "Prom Queen," which officials had earlier said contained inappropriate content. The London District Catholic School Board said Wednesday in a statement that it would not be reversing its decision.