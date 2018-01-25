In the news today, Jan. 25

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 25

———

PATRICK BROWN RESIGNS AS ONTARIO PC LEADER

Ontario's Opposition leader is stepping down amid allegations of sexual misconduct, dealing a severe blow to his party just months before a provincial election. Patrick Brown announced his decision early Thursday following a hastily-called news conference hours earlier in which the Progressive Conservative leader "categorically" denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

———

JAMIE BAILLIE STEPS DOWN AS NOVA SCOTIA TORY LEADER

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has resigned following an investigation that found he acted inappropriately and breached the legislature's policy on workplace harassment. Party president Tara Miller said the Tories launched an independent, third-party probe into Baillie's behaviour after a sexual harassment claim was brought to the party's attention late last month.

———

PM TRUDEAU WRAPPING UP DAVOS VISIT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Nobel Peace Prize winner and honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai at a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland today before wrapping up his visit to the World Economic Forum. Yousafzai implored Canada to make girls' education a centrepiece of the G7 leaders' summit to be held in Charlevois, Que., in June when she spoke in the House of Commons last year.

———

CRITICS DEMAND DETAILS OF REVIED TPP DEAL

A little over two years ago, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau criticized the then-Conservative government for keeping Canadians in the dark about the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Now, as prime minister, Trudeau is facing complaints for withholding details on Canada's commitment to an updated version of the Pacific Rim pact. Trudeau says the deal will open new markets for Canadian business, but is under pressure to release more information about the potential economic consequences of the agreement here at home.

———

ONTARIO PLANS ELEVATOR AVAILABILITY LAW

Ontario plans to pass legislation in the spring aimed at addressing elevator availability and reliability as part of its commitment to tackle what has become a growing issue across the country. The Canadian Press has learned that the planned legislation will respond to a report to be released Thursday that aims to define and enhance elevator reliability by ensuring building owners perform preventive maintenance.

———

ONTARIO AGENCY URGES CAUTION PRESCRIBING OPIOIDS

An Ontario government agency is urging the province's doctors to be mindful of prescription strength and length when putting patients on a new course of opioids. Health Quality Ontario has issued a report tracking the number of opioid prescriptions given to patients who had not been using the powerful painkillers for at least six months. The report found slight declines in the number of doctors prescribing opioids at high doses as well as the number issuing prescriptions for longer than seven days.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The sixth round of NAFTA negotiations continue in Montreal.

— New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant will deliver the annual State of the Province Address.

— Statistics Canada will release retail trade figures for November and payroll employment, earnings and hours for November.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will deliver remarks at the Pembina unGALA in Toronto.

— Science Minister Kirsty Duncan delivers a keynote address on NAFTA in Raleigh, North Carolina.

— Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott will convene a two-day meeting on Indigenous Child and Family Services.

— Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr will make an announcement about affordable housing.