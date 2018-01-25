Liberal cabinet minister Kent Hehr facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour

OTTAWA — Liberal Kent Hehr's future as a member of Justin Trudeau's cabinet was uncertain Thursday amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

A former employee at the Alberta legislature says during Hehr's time there, women were warned away from being alone with him and he once called her "yummy."

Hehr did not immediately return a request for comment, but the prime minister says he will raise the issue with him Thursday.

Trudeau told reporters in Switzerland that it's important to believe and support any woman who comes forward with allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The prime minister has said many times in the past his government has zero-tolerance when it comes to sexual harassment.

And he said he'd have more to say about his conversations with Hehr before he leaves Davos later today.