Meeting with Malala Yousafzai to highlight Trudeau's final day at WEF

DAVOS, Switzerland — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Nobel Peace Prize winner and honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai at a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland today before wrapping up his visit to the World Economic Forum.

Yousafzai, who famously survived a Taliban bullet in 2012, visited Ottawa last April to deliver a stirring speech in the House of Commons in which she implored Canada to take a global lead in ensuring more girls can go to school.

The 19-year-old called on Canada to make girls' education a centrepiece of the G7 leaders' summit to be held in Charlevois, Que., in June.

The panel discussion in Davos will focus on the empowerment of girls and women.

Trudeau will also meet with some high-profile business leaders, including the CEOs of IBM and Coca-Cola, before returning home.