Metro Cities Roundup: Busiest bike lane, free transit for kids and a raccoon army marches west

Calgary's raccoon population is "worth noting," say city officials, despite Toronto's belief that it practically invented the critters.

On to the roundup:

HOT TOPICS

Vancouver claims to boast the busiest bike lane in all of North America. The Burrard Bridge lane clocked 1.13 million riders in 2017, according to counting company Eco-Counter.

Calgary is beginning consultations on starting an Indigenous office at city hall, following suit with the likes of Vancouver and Toronto.

Ontario landlords wants to ban tenants from pot smoking at home as legalization looms.

Accessibility advocates are cheering Vancouver's move to add accessible fare gates. An accessible version wasn't rolled out when new, RFID-card reading gates were introduced two years ago, forcing riders with accessibility to needs to travel with friends, ask strangers for help, or call a transit worker and wait for help.

Edmonton's mayor wants to increase the age kids ride transit for free up to 12. The current age is five.

And as the city of champions mulls new transit options, Metro Edmonton looked at the pros and cons of bus rapid transit versus light rail transit.

INSPIRING URBANISM

A group of Toronto apartment dwellers are talking about a rent strike to protest a proposed increase to their monthly bill that they say is unjustified.

CITY VIEWS

An oldie but a goodie: OluTimehin Adegbeye's TED Talk on her home city, Lagos, and the question of "Who belongs in a city."

Toronto's Matt Elliott sang the praises of finally establishing a city museum plan that would see Old City Hall serve as a display case for the city's stories.

DIVERSIONS