Police probe death of man found in eastern Ontario home
HAWKESBURY, Ont. — Police are investigating the death of a man in East Hawkesbury Township in eastern Ontario.
Officers discovered the body after being called to a home early Thursday near the small community of St. Eugene near the Quebec border.
Provincial police say a post-mortem has been conducted, but a cause of death is not being released.
The OPP's Hawkesbury crime unit has been called in to assist the investigation.
The man's name and age have not been released.