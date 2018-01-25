RCMP arrest 4 people following armed standoff west of Calgary, no one hurt

MORLEY, Alta. — RCMP say they have arrested four people following an armed standoff in a community west of Calgary.

Police say Mounties were executing a warrant at a house in Morley Thursday when people barricaded themselves inside.

Two nearby schools were evacuated as a precaution and an RCMP tactical team was brought in.

Police say later in the day gunshots were heard in the house but nobody was hurt.

Two men and two women later surrendered.