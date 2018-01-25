Trudeau commends women for their courage in speaking out on Ontario's Brown

DAVOS, Switzerland — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of women who've levied allegations of sexual misconduct against the former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party.

Trudeau says allegations like those are taken seriously whenever they come up.

Patrick Brown resigned as leader overnight after CTV News reported that two women have come forward with graphic sexual misconduct allegations against Brown while he was a federal MP — allegations he denies.

In Davos today, Trudeau says he hopes the example of the women speaking up will resonate.

Trudeau has repeatedly said his government has a zero-tolerance approach to sexual misconduct.