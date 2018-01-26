American farmers in favour of free trade push for NAFTA deal in Montreal

MONTREAL — A group of American farmers have descended on Montreal to advocate for a successful NAFTA renegotiation.

Members of Farmers for Free Trade expressed cautious optimism today that a deal will be reached, despite unresolved issues at the negotiating table that include Canada's supply management system.

U.S. President Donald Trump has described Canada's protectionist policies for dairy, poultry and eggs as unfair, and people close to the NAFTA talks have indicated that more access to Canadian dairy market is a key American demand.

Former chief U.S. agriculture negotiator Darci Vetter says while the agriculture file is contentious, recent free trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership have shown the issue isn't insurmountable.

Kansas cattle and hog farmer Terry Nelson says he has a lot of faith Trump will be willing to listen to the concerns of the agriculture sector as well as the president's rural base.