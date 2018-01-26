In the news today, Jan. 26

Six stories in the news for Friday, Jan. 26

ONTARIO TORIES TO CHOOSE INTERIM LEADER

Ontario's Progressive Conservative caucus will meet today to choose an interim leader following Patrick Brown's resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations. Brown stepped down as Ontario PC leader early Thursday after emphatically denying what he called "troubling allegations" about his conduct and character.

EDMONTON JAZZ LEGEND, EX-SENATOR TOMMY BANKS DIES

Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator, has died at the age of 81. His family said he died peacefully Thursday at a palliative care unit. Banks' career began in 1950, and through the years, won both a Juno and Gemini award, hosted television shows and performed around the world. Banks was also a member of the senate from 2000 until 2011.

RCMP TO BE SENTENCED FOR LABOUR CODE VIOLATIONS

The RCMP will be sentenced today for Labour Code violations in the 2014 Moncton shooting that left three officers dead and two wounded. The force was accused of failing to provide its members and supervisors with enough information, instruction, equipment and training to adequately handle the rampage. The force could face a penalty of up to $1 million.

BOMBARDIER AWAITS U.S. TARIFF RULING

Bombardier Inc. will find out today whether nearly 300 per cent duties will be applied to American imports of its C Series aircraft. The U.S. International Trade Commission will decide whether it believes Boeing stands to sustain harm from the planes. Boeing launched the trade case last April, arguing Canada and Britain subsidized the plane's development and allowed Bombardier to sell it at unfairly low prices.

ANNIVERSARY OF QUEBEC MOSQUE SHOOTING

The one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting will be commemorated over a period of four days, beginning today. It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously. The mosque will host a special prayer tonight that will be open only to Muslims, although it will be broadcast online.

B.C. SCHOOLS REOPEN AFTER THREAT

Provincial exams scheduled yesterday will be held today at three schools on Vancouver Island, after what officials call an "unprecedented" shutdown due to an unspecified threat. The Comox Valley School District has said it can't provide information about the "danger or hazard," but said RCMP would release details once an investigation is complete.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Former hostage Joshua Boyle is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court to face 15 charges.

— The sixth round of NAFTA negotiations continues in Montreal.

— Statistics Canada releases the consumer price index for December.