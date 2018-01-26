One man dead, another in hospital, after tanker truck accident

HAMILTON — One of two men who were rescued from a tanker truck in Hamilton on Thursday evening has died in hospital.

The industrial accident took place at the Ontario Tank Wash (on Eastport Boul.) at about 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton police say one employee entered the tanker and then collapsed, and a second employee went to check on that man and also collapsed.

Both men were later found by another employee.

The second man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but police say he is now in stable condition.