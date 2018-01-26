OPP investigating reports of dogs disappearing in southwestern Ontario
ESSEX, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating the reported disappearance of a number of dogs in southwestern Ontario.
Police say they were contacted on Thursday by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society after it received several calls received from Essex, Ont., residents who reported dogs missing from their homes.
OPP say they've found that an undetermined number of dogs are missing from the communities of Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor.
Humane society executive director Melanie Coulter says none of the missing dogs have been found and they have received one report of an attempted abduction of a dog.
Coulter says they are warning dog owners to watch their pets when they are left outside.
