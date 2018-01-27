New optimism on NAFTA: Sides start engaging on hard topics

MONTREAL — A glimmer of optimism is starting to emerge at NAFTA talks.

The countries have begun engaging on difficult topics — after earlier rounds marked by finger-pointing, recriminations and threats of a U.S. withdrawal.

A week-long round in Montreal has seen new discussions about auto rules, dispute resolution and a five-year review clause.

And several sources say it's been more constructive than past rounds.

That's according to sources from two national governments. Also, several lawmakers from Canada and the U.S. attending the talks are saying similar things, as are stakeholders being briefed.