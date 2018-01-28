$23 million jackpot ticket sold in Hamilton Region: OLG

Lotto 6/49 says the winning ticket for this weekend's jackpot of over $23 million was purchased by someone in the Hamilton Region.

The lottery company is asking for anyone who bought a ticket in the area to check whether they won or not.

Other big wins in the province included a $1 million prize winner in Toronto, and a $100,000 prize winner in Ottawa.

Lottery players can check their numbers at OLG.ca or the OLG lottery app.