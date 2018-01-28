TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Another round in the books

The sixth round of NAFTA talks wraps up in Montreal on Monday. Earlier in the week, Canada's counter-proposals on continental content requirements for automobiles, NAFTA's dispute resolution mechanisms, and for a sunset clause were not rejected out of hand by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Metro earnings

Grocery and pharmacy chain Metro Inc. holds a conference call to discuss first-quarter results on Tuesday. Metro, which recently acquired pharmacy chain Jean Coutu, has said it is co-operating with the Competition Bureau’s investigation of an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme, but little more has been made public.

Latest GDP stats

Statistics Canada releases the gross domestic product by industry for November and the industrial product and raw materials price indexes for December on Wednesday. October data showed that Canada's economy took a pause that month, with GDP unchanged from the previous month.

Tax bonanza for Saputo?

Canadian dairy giant Saputo Inc. discusses third-quarter results on Thursday. The dairy processor may be in a position to reap significant rewards from U.S. tax reforms, as almost half of its business is located in the United States.