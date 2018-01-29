Montreal police investigate fatal stabbing of woman

Montreal police say a 34-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the city's first homicide of the new year.

The victim is a 61-year-old woman identified as the accused's mother.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital after being stabbed late Sunday evening.

The suspect, who was arrested by police as she left the scene in the LaSalle borough, did not resist arrest.

Police say the victim was found on the street in front of a home and allegedly told police officers that she was attacked by her daughter following a dispute.