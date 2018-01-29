Police in London, Ont., seeking public input on update to sex assault policy

LONDON, Ont. — The police services board in London, Ont., is asking for public input as it moves to update its sexual assault investigation policies.

The board says it's seeking community input and feedback, especially from those with lived experience and/or expertise in sexual assault investigations.

It says it especially wants to hear from Indigenous women, women of colour, the LGBTQ community, and sex trade workers.

It says a special consultation will be held in March or April to allow women to come forward and speak to the board.

Last year, the London Police Service established a community-driven advisory committee to address concerns about the rate of sexual assault complaints dismissed as unfounded.

London police announced last month it would be one of four police services in the province to pilot the implementation of the so-called Philadelphia Model when reviewing sexual assault investigations.