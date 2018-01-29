Two men critically injured when drug lab explodes in N.B. home garage: RCMP

CAP PELE, N.B. — RCMP say two men were critically injured when a drug lab exploded in a home garage in southeastern New Brunswick.

Investigators say they believe the Cap-Pele garage was being used as an illegal "butane honey oil" extraction lab for the production of hash oil.

The Mounties say the men are listed in critical condition with severe burns.

A woman and young child at home at the time of the explosion Saturday afternoon were not injured.

Police say they seized more than 100 full canisters of butane and more than 300 empty butane canisters, along with a number of marijuana plants, after executing a search warrant at the home Sunday.