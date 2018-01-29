Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City tonight to mark the one-year anniversary of the mosque shooting where six men were killed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are both expected to attend.

It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.

The gathering caps off four days of activities that have been organized to commemorate the tragedy.

Previous events included an open house at the mosque, a multidenominational spiritual rally, a prayer service and a seminar.