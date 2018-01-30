Barrie-area sled dog kennel investigated for alleged cruelty

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) is investigating allegations of cruelty at a sled dog kennel outside of Toronto, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The allegations against Windrift Kennel, located north of Barrie, Ont., surfaced via social media after two visitors posted videos of dogs — including one with an apparent open wound on a leg — chained to outdoor posts.

“We want to assure the public that the protection and care of the dogs is our top priority,” said OSPCA spokesperson Melissa Kosowan via email. “As this is an ongoing investigation, the details we can provide are limited in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Windrift Kennel, also known as Windrift Adventures, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from the Star. The company’s website says it has 225 dogs, mainly Alaskan and Siberian huskies, and two locations.

“The dogs were extremely scared when walking up to them and some of them were sick, starving, and injured. It was shocking,” wrote Dylan Blake, one of the pair who posted the videos online, in a Facebook post.

Blake and his girlfriend, Natasha Guerriero, said the dogsledding outing was run by Toronto Adventures, a company that organizes day trips to several types of outdoor activities in Southern Ontario. In social-media posts, Blake and Guerriero said staff told them the dogs weren’t brought to any sort of shelter or warm area overnight.

The couple notified the OSPCA, Guerriero said in her Facebook post.

Toronto Adventures didn’t respond to a request for comment, but posted a statement on its website saying it reviews companies it hires to ensure they’re certified and regularly inspected.

“We’ve been made aware that one of the dogs had a sore on his/her leg via a concerned participant in one of our events,” the statement read.

“We’ve contacted Windrift Kennels to make sure the dog is being appropriately taken care of. We will be requesting an additional inspection of Windrift Kennels to assure that their dogs are healthy and being treated appropriately.”

The company said it would work with the OSPCA and not work with companies that don’t meet or exceed industry standards.

“If you see any mistreatment of any animals at any of our events please let us know right away so we can solve the situation,” the Toronto Adventures statement said. “It saddens us greatly as dog lovers to think of any animal suffering.”