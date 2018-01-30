In the news today, Jan. 30

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Jan. 30

MILITARY YET TO MAKE GOOD ON SEX ASSAULT CASES

Canada's top military police officer is citing privacy for the fact the Canadian Armed Forces have yet to make good on last year's promise to revisit more than 160 cases of sexual assault previously deemed "unfounded." Military commanders are still committed to making good on last April's promise by enlisting the help of outside advisers such as social workers and other experts to look at each case, Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Robert Delaney said in an interview.

VICTIMS HONOURED ON ANNIVERSARY OF MOSQUE MASSACRE

About 1,000 people braved the cold in Quebec City Monday night to mark the one-year anniversary of a Quebec City mosque shooting that killed six men. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard were among those who gathered near the mosque. In his remarks, Trudeau encouraged Quebecers and Canadians to confront Islamophobia and to dig deep to overcome prejudice and fear.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST FORMER RCMP DOCTORS HIT 80

Police say they now have more than 80 complaints against two former RCMP doctors under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct spanning decades in Nova Scotia and Ontario. Toronto police say they've logged more than 20 complaints and Halifax police say they have "in excess of 60 complaints." against a Nova Scotia doctor. A Toronto lawyer involved in a class-action lawsuit against the RCMP says both physicians allegedly abused their power over vulnerable young recruits.

NEW BRUNSWICK DELAYS RETURN TO BALANCE BUDGET

The New Brunswick government plans to increase spending in today's budget and delay a return to balanced budgets for the next couple of years. A government source tells The Canadian Press the province will spend an extra $74 million in the 2018-2019 budget to support programs for economic competitiveness, youth employment and seniors. The source says the government now expects to see a return to balanced books in the 2021-2022 budget year.

JURY TO START HEARING EVIDENCE IN SHOOTING TRIAL

A Saskatchewan jury is scheduled to begin hearing evidence today in the case of a farmer accused in the fatal shooting of an Indigenous man. Gerald Stanley, who is 56, entered a plea of not guilty Monday prior to jury selection. Colten Boushie was 22 when he was shot after an SUV in which he was a passenger drove onto a farm near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his the State of the Union address.

— Trial for Raymond Cormier, accused of killing teenager Tina Fontaine, continues in Winnipeg.

— Grocery and pharmacy chain Metro Inc. holds its annual meeting.