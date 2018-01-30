New Brunswick government says no return to balanced budgets until 2021-2022

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government plans to increase spending in today's provincial budget and delay a return to balanced budgets for the next couple of years.

A government source tells The Canadian Press the province will spend an extra $74 million in the 2018-2019 budget to support programs for economic competitiveness, youth employment and seniors.

The source says the government now expects to see a return to balanced books in the 2021-2022 budget year.

On Monday, Finance Minister Cathy Rogers said the province has a number of challenges that need investments now.

But Charles Lammam of the Fraser Institute says it's time the New Brunswick government cuts spending and starts to address a net debt of $14 billion.

He says when measured as a share of the provincial economy, New Brunswick currently stands as one of the most indebted provinces in all of Canada.