Scammer sends phishing email to police, and gets a reply

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say an overseas scammer picked the wrong victim.

The police service says officers had a good laugh on Monday when a phishing email appeared in the departmental account.

Const. Amanda van Troost replied to the email, pointing out to the scammer that he had contacted a police service.

And van Troost also noted that he was trying to defraud a police agency.