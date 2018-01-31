Alleged bank robbers arrested after stopping at Tim Hortons in New Brunswick
RICHIBUCTO, N.B. — A pair of alleged New Brunswick bank robbers were arrested as they stopped at Tim Hortons after the heist.
RCMP say the Royal Bank of Canada on Main Street in Richibucto was robbed Monday afternoon.
They say a man demanded money from a bank employee before fleeing in a car with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police spotted a car matching the description and followed it to a Tim Hortons in nearby Bouctouche, where a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.
The man was charged with robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence, and is to enter a plea on February 6.
The woman was released, pending a court appearance on May 8.
