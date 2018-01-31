Father of Montreal entertainer Gregory Charles seriously injured by snow removal vehicle
MONTREAL — The father of Quebec singer and performer Gregory Charles is in critical condition after being struck by a snow removal truck in west end Montreal.
Charles says in a Facebook message today his 77-year-old father was struck on Tuesday evening.
He says his father, Lennox Charles, was coming back from church, where he went daily since the death of his wife one year ago.
Montreal police say the man was struck while attempting to cross the street.
They are investigating and have spoken to the 69-year-old driver of the snow-removal tractor.
The Montreal entertainer says his father has been fighting for his life since the brutal accident and asked his followers to say a prayer for his dad.
