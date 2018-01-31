In the news today, Jan. 31

Eight stories in the news for Wednesday, Jan. 31

TRUMP: WE WILL 'FIX' TRADE DEALS

U.S. President Donald Trump refrained from his oft-stated threat to scrap the NAFTA accord in his first State of the Union address last night. He instead vowed to "fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones." It was the message in a fact sheet on the speech issued by the White House which spoke of how Trump was renegotiating and modernizing NAFTA, in what it called the first renegotiation of a major trade agreement in U.S. history.

SENATORS PUSH FOR MORE DIVERSITY IN BUSINESS

Federal Liberals should toughen up proposed legislation aimed at boosting diversity on corporate boards at publicly traded companies if they want it to be effective, says a group of senators pushing for the change. Bill C-25 would require these companies to disclose the number of women — and others from equity-seeking groups, such as visible minorities — on their corporate boards and in senior management, as well as their policies on diversity.

EX-GOVERNMENT AIDE TO BE SENTENCED IN B.C. COURT

A former British Columbia government employee is expected to be sentenced today for his part in a vote-winning scheme by the provincial Liberals. Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money in an attempt to convince minority groups to vote for the B.C. Liberals in the 2013 election.

VOTING STARTS THURSDAY FOR B.C. LIBERAL LEADER

B.C. Liberals will elect a new leader on Saturday with an assignment to ignite and guide the party from an unfamiliar position in Opposition after 16 years in power. An estimated 60,000 party members are eligible to vote online and by phone starting Thursday to replace Christy Clark, who resigned last summer after the New Democrats formed a minority government with the support of the Green party.

B.C. OVERDOSE DEATH FIGURES FOR 2017 DUE TODAY

Health officials and the Coroners Service of British Columbia are expected to release the total number of overdose fatalities in 2017 today, while the current death toll already exceeds records. The B.C. coroner has said 1,208 fatalities were recorded in the first 10 months of 2017. The powerful opioid fentanyl was detected in 999 of the confirmed and suspected deaths during that time.

CENTRE FLAGS CASH LINKED TO FENTANYL

Traffickers are exploiting Canadian money service businesses to buy deadly fentanyl from overseas and then launder the proceeds through banks and credit unions, warns the federal Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre, It has issued an alert to help businesses detect and report suspicious dealings that may be linked to illicit fentanyl, an opioid that is wreaking havoc across Canada.

EXTRA EI BENEFITS OVER BUDGET BY $1 BILLION

A Liberal program to give extra employment insurance benefits to workers in regions hit hard by a drop in natural resource prices will end up costing almost $2 billion — more than double original estimates. The government budgeted $827.4 million for the extra payments. The latest department estimates show the measure will end up costing $1.92 billion, largely the result of changes that allowed more workers to receive extra payments and unemployment rates that stayed higher for longer than the government anticipated.

DRILLERS MOVING RIGS TO MEET U.S. DEMAND

A growing number of Canadian drilling rigs are being moved south of the border to take advantage of brighter prospects in the United States — and observers say it's unlikely they will ever return home. A week ago, Calgary-based Akita Drilling Ltd. said it would deploy its first rig in West Texas by moving one from Western Canada. Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. says it's moving two idle drilling rigs from Western Canada to the same Texas oilfield.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a meeting of the Prime Minister's Youth Council in Winnipeg and hosts a town hall.

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in an armchair discussion on Canada-U.S. relations in New York.

— The Quebec Liberal party holds a caucus ahead of next week's start to legislative assembly work.

— Christian leaders hold a news conference in Ottawa to discuss the Canada Summer Jobs rules and funding.

— Statistics Canada will release the gross domestic product by industry for November.

— Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will hold a news conference discuss major projects in the city for the city for next three years.