Provincial police identify man killed in pickup truck crash east of Ottawa

RENFREW, Ont. — Provincial police say a man involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa has died in hospital.

OPP say they are investigating after a pickup truck travelling west on Highway 17 in Renfrew, Ont., drove off the roadway for about 200 metres before crashing into a tree.

Police initially said the driver suffered minor injuries after Monday's crash, but OPP say his condition was changed to serious and he was transferred to a trauma unit, where he died on Tuesday.

The driver has been identified as 63-year-old Donald Dykens of Arnprior, Ont.

OPP say investigators suspect a medical emergency may have caused the collision.