Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers

In one of the most anticipated unions of 2018, just below Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum points will become one starting Feb. 1.

Though we’ve had some notice, the change may still come as a jolt. Metro answers your burning questions:

Q: Do I need a new card?

A: If you are already a PC Plus or Shoppers Optimum Member, you need to go online and set up a merged account at www.pcoptimum.ca. Or you can download the app. (Warning: there are already reports of glitches.) If that’s too much, you can also go to a store and they will exchange your old card for a new one, according to the new PC Optimum website.

Q: What's up with this app?

A: The Canadian Press reported Thursday morning that customers have already been complaining about difficulty accessing their accounts.

PC Optimum tried to cheekily deflect criticism, with an official account tweeting that they "broke the Internet because of your love of loyalty programs.” They promised to have the app back up and running shortly.

Q: Where can the new points be used?

A: The merger means points can now be used at 2,500 stores and shopping websites across the country, according to The Canadian Press. The PC Optimum website says they’re good at stores including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Joe Fresh and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Q: Will all of my points transfer over automatically, or do I have to do something?

A: PC Optimum’s website says all points were automatically transferred over as of midnight on Feb. 1, at equal or better value.

Q: How can I make the most out of this?

A: Alyssa Furtado, CEO of Ratehub.ca, says that under the old Shoppers Optimum program there were incentives to hoard points because you got better value when you saved up a bunch. With the new program, there’s “less of an incentive."

Also: make sure you download the app so you “don’t get caught empty handed” and can still collect points, even if you forget your card.