Helicopter crashes in Quebec field, catches fire
A
A
Share via Email
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a helicopter crashed into a field in Drummondville on Thursday night.
But police spokesman Louis-Philippe Bibeau said it was too early to comment on the state of the person or persons on board.
Emergency services were called to the scene just north of the city at about 9 p.m.
Bibeau says the crash also caused a fire.
Drummondville is about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters