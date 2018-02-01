News / Canada

NDP leader says Regina MP Erin Weir facing allegations of harassment

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at an availability following caucus meetings in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Singh says Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir has been temporarily suspended amid allegations of sexual harassment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir has been temporarily suspended from his duties amid allegations of harassment.

Singh calls it a troubling allegation that he takes very seriously.

He says an independent investigator has been appointed to look into the allegation and that while Weir will remain a member of the NDP caucus, his duties will be curtailed pending the outcome.

Singh says the allegations, contained in an email received by the party, involve "harassing behaviour" towards a female party member.

Weir, 35, a former economist with the United Steelworkers union, was first elected in 2015 in the riding of Regina-Lewvan.

 

