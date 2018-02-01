Officers cleared after arresting suspect in B.C. constable's death

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing after a man suspected of fatally shooting a constable was injured during his arrest.

Const. John Davidson with the Abbotsford Police Department was killed Nov. 6 after responding to reports of shots fired.

The Independent Investigations Office has previously said that a suspect fled the area where Davidson was critically injured and he suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was apprehended by police.

The agency said it believed the man had been shot.

The office said in a news release Thursday that it has completed an investigation into the arresting officers' actions and determined that they did not commit an offence.

Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann has been charged with first-degree murder in Davidson's death and a trial date has been set for January 2019.

The Independent Investigations Office says its reasons for the decision are not being released because of ongoing legal proceedings.