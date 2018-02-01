Tribunal again tells feds to fund Indigenous child welfare, minister agrees

OTTAWA — Canada will immediately begin fully funding the actual costs for child welfare agencies to allow them to help Indigenous families without having to take kids away from their parents.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott has written to 105 Indigenous child welfare agencies to make the commitment, which she says will be retroactive to Jan. 26, 2016.

The promise responds to another order today from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, which says the federal government is still not complying with a 2016 ruling that found it discriminates against Indigenous kids.

More than half the children in care in Canada are Indigenous and many Indigenous and child welfare experts say this is largely because child welfare agencies are not given the money or authority to work with families to keep them together.

In fact, there is an incentive to take Indigenous kids away, because the only time the agencies get their actual costs reimbursed is when they put children in foster care.