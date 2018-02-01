Witness to fatal Saskatchewan farm shooting 'scared out of my mind'

BATTLEFORD, Sask. — A friend of an Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm says he started running and was "scared out of his mind" when gunfire began.

Cassidy Cross, who was 17 at the time of the 2016 shooting on the farm near Biggar, Sask., told the murder trial of Gerald Stanley that he and others went to a neighbouring farm to steal.

He says he was drunk and the SUV he was driving had a flat tire so they drove to the Stanley farm for help.

Cross says he was blinded by glass when the SUV's windshield was smashed and he got out of the car and ran.

He told court that as he ran away, he heard two gunshots and a bullet whizzed past his right ear.

Under cross-examination by the defence, Cross said he has changed his story since speaking to police, but told court he has changed a lot since that night.

"I was young. I was stupid. I've changed a lot since then and (am) ready to face the consequences," he said Thursday. "I was scared. I didn't know what to say. I was being selfish at the time. I was thinking about myself and what was going to happen to me."

Cross said he panicked when the shots first rang out on the farm.

"I was scared for myself and I was scared for other people. I was scared out of my mind," he said.

"We didn't think about it. We just ran."

Stanley, 56, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2016 shooting death of Colten Boushie. The 22-year-old, who was from the Red Pheasant First Nation, died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Court has heard that Boushie, Cross, Eric Meechance, Kiora Wuttunee and Belinda Jackson had been drinking throughout the day and had been swimming in the South Saskatchewan River.

Cross said he stopped at one farm, where he broke the stock of a .22-calibre rifle that was in the vehicle as he tried to smash the window of a truck before they drove to the Stanley farm.

"I wasn't there to steal. I was there to ask for help," he told court.

He said Meechance jumped on an all-terrain vehicle which made him "a bit embarrassed actually."

Stanley's son, Sheldon, has testified he and his dad heard an ATV start and thought it was being stolen. The pair ran toward the SUV and threw a hammer at the windshield as the driver tried to leave the farm.

Sheldon Stanley testified he went in the house to get his truck keys and heard two gunshots. He said he heard a third when he came back out. He told court he saw his father looking sick with a gun in his hand saying, "It just went off."

