'60s Scoop survivors pan compensation proposal, say feds didn't consult them

OTTAWA — A group representing survivors of the so-called '60s Scoop says the federal government's proposed $800-million settlement does not go far enough.

Duane Morrisseau-Beck of the National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network says the government failed to adequately consult those who experienced the forced adoptions firsthand before it announced the compensation package last October.

Thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their homes and placed with non-Indigenous families in the 1960s, a practice that stripped them of their culture.

Survivor Lesley Parlane says it is irresponsible and dismissive of the government not to take an accurate survey of how many people were affected by the '60s Scoop.

The network plans rallies across the country to demand fair and inclusive compensation.