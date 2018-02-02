News / Canada

Feds want more women, First Nations working in marine sector in Canada's north

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 23, 2017. The federal government is opening a training facility in the Northwest Territories focused on recruiting women and Indigenous peoples interested in working in the marine sector. The $12.6 million investment over three years will go toward buying training equipment and developing curricula for a site in Hay River, on the southern shore of Great Slave Lake. Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the initiative, which was announced Friday, is part of the Liberal government's commitment to reconciliation with First Nations and will help northerners take advantage of a growing industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The federal government will open a training facility in the Northwest Territories focused on recruiting women and Indigenous peoples interested in working in the marine sector.

The $12.6 million investment over three years will go toward buying training equipment and developing curricula for a site in Hay River, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the initiative announced today is part of the Liberal government's commitment to reconciliation with First Nations and will help northerners take advantage of a growing industry.

The money would prepare an estimated 150 people to join the marine workforce and include preparatory courses for mariners as well as training in emergency response and first aid.

Garneau says northern development must involve Indigenous peoples, who he says have a deep understanding of the North and.

The announcement is part of the government's $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan announced in November 2016.

