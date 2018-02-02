Feds want more women, First Nations working in marine sector in Canada's north

OTTAWA — The federal government will open a training facility in the Northwest Territories focused on recruiting women and Indigenous peoples interested in working in the marine sector.

The $12.6 million investment over three years will go toward buying training equipment and developing curricula for a site in Hay River, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the initiative announced today is part of the Liberal government's commitment to reconciliation with First Nations and will help northerners take advantage of a growing industry.

The money would prepare an estimated 150 people to join the marine workforce and include preparatory courses for mariners as well as training in emergency response and first aid.

Garneau says northern development must involve Indigenous peoples, who he says have a deep understanding of the North and.