Three people killed in Quebec helicopter crash

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Three people were killed in a helicopter crash Thursday evening in a snow-covered field near Drummondville, Que.

Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred at about 9 p.m. just north of the city about 110 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The victims — two women and one man — have not yet been identified.

Police say the helicopter caught fire after a violent impact along the banks of the Saint-Francois River.

First responders had a difficult time getting to the scene because of deep snow. A snow removal machine was brought in from the city of Drummondville to help them get to the site.

Police had no immediate information on the cause of the crash, nor did they have any details on the helicopter's origin and destination.