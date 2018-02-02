Police seeking serial liquor thief after 3 incidents at Milton, Ont., LCBO
A
A
Share via Email
MILTON, Ont. — Halton regional police say they're looking for a serial liquor thief.
It's alleged the man walked into a Milton, Ont., liquor store on Jan. 25, selected and then concealed a 1.4-litre bottle of vodka and walked out of the store.
When confronted by LCBO staff, he allegedly replied: "What are you going to do?"
Police allege the same man returned to the LCBO on Monday and took a 1.4-litre bottle of gin, said "have a nice day" to staff and walked out.
Investigators say he was back at the same LCBO on Thursday, and allegedly took a 1.4-litre bottle of vodka and left without making any attempt to pay.
The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, six feet tall, about 200 pounds, clean shaven, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white running shoes and a black toque with DC clothing logo.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Politician under fire again for retweeting alleged white supremacist group
-
A whole new Zooniverse: Calgary opening wildlife cams up to public