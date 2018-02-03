Man wanted in Belize murder case charged after northern Ontario drug bust
A
A
Share via Email
SUDBURY, Ont. — Police say a drug seizure in northern Ontario resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of murder in Belize, as well as other crimes in Toronto.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the man was arrested on Friday as part of a drug bust at a local home.
A check on the man's identity, which was not released, found he was wanted for a number of alleged crimes further afield.
They say he's wanted in Belize on one count of first-degree murder, but did not provide details of the case.
In Toronto, police had a warrant out for his arrest on several charges including robbery with a firearm, extortion and theft under $5,000.
Sudbury police say he will answer to local drug charges, travel to Toronto to face charges there, then be extradited to Belize.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax-area funeral home shutdown for 7 days over unlicensed activity
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers
-
'It was horrible': International student faced hunger, homelessness to pay tuition
-
Rose McGowan cancels Canadian visit, rest of book tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'