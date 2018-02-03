Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police
The man was killed Friday evening while walking on a marked crosswalk in Stewiacke, according to officers.
STEWIACKE, N.S. — Police say an 89-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a pickup truck at a crosswalk in Nova Scotia.
RCMP say the man was walking on a marked crosswalk in Stewiacke on Friday evening when he was hit by a pick-up truck.
They say the man was sent to a hospital in Truro with serious injuries.
Police say he was later transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where he died on Saturday morning.
Colchester District RCMP say the roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
