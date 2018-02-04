Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall

LACOMBE, Alta. — Actress Kim Cattrall has taken to social media for help finding her brother, who police say is missing from his home in Lacombe, Alta.

RCMP say 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall has been missing since Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Kim Cattrall says her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked.

She says his seven dogs were left alone.

Police describe Christopher Cattrall as being six-feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.