Two people, two horses die in highway crash in southeast B.C.

CRESTON, B.C. — Police say two people and two horses are dead after a highway crash in the southeastern B.C. community of Moyie near Cranbrook.

RCMP from the Creston detachment say a tractor trailer was westbound on Highway 3/95 Saturday around 9 a.m. when it hit black ice and jacked knifed.

They say the big rig then careened into the oncoming lane where it collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck that was hauling a horse trailer.

Police say the tractor trailer driver, a 59-year-old Edmonton man, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

They say the pickup driver, a 51-year-old Cranbrook, B.C., man was trapped in his vehicle and also died at the scene, as did both horses in the trailer.

A female passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, then later transported by air ambulance to a larger area hospital.