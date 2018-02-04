Young girl killed, two adults seriously injured in crash north of Edmonton

GRASSLAND, Alta. — A four-year-old girl is dead and two adults are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 55 north of Edmonton.

RCMP say their preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a westbound pickup truck lost control Saturday evening and veered into the oncoming lane where it struck an eastbound SUV.

The crash happened just west of the town of Grassland, Alta.

Police say a little girl who was a passenger in the SUV died at the scene.

The woman who was driving the SUV and the man behind the wheel of the pickup were both transported by air ambulance to Edmonton for treatment of serious injuries.