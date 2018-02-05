Charges expected in Tess Richey killing; woman last seen in Toronto gay village

Toronto police are expected to announce charges today in the death of a woman last seen alive in the city's gay village.

The killing of Tess Richey, 22, sparked questions about how police handled her case.

Richey was reported missing in the early hours of November 25 last year.

Her mother, from North Bay, Ont., reportedly found her body several days later outside a building under construction.

Autopsy results show Richey had been strangled.