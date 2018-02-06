In the news today, Feb. 6

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Feb. 6

———

CAROLINE MULRONEY LAYS OUT SOME PRIORITIES

Cutting income taxes and hydro rates are a couple of ideas Caroline Mulroney proposed last night while discussing her campaign to become leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives. She said while the party does need to make major changes, she would still use the previous leader's platform as a starting point. Mulroney so far faces former MPP Christine Elliott and former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford in the race. A winner will be announced on March 10.

———

IT'S BACK TO WORK TODAY FOR QUEBEC LEGISLATURE

The last legislative session before Quebec's fall provincial election begins today. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says his government's seven remaining months will focus on the economy, entrepreneurship, innovation and transport, as well as on announcing measures to help families. Finance Minister Carlos Leitao's final budget of the Liberals' current mandate will likely be tabled in the spring. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 1.

———

FUNDING COMING TO COMBAT FEMALE MUTILATION

The federal government will announce $3 million in funding today for a project aimed at eradicating female genital mutilation in West Africa. International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is to make the announcement of the four-year initiative today, making it the first government project to target the controversial practice.

———

CHANGES COMING FOR B.C.'s PUBLIC AUTO INSURER

The British Columbia government will announce changes today to the province's public auto insurer amid predictions the agency will lose $1.3 billion by the end of the fiscal year. Attorney General David Eby, who will be part of a news conference in Victoria this morning, recently described the crisis at the corporation as a "financial dumpster fire."

———

FEDS TO SEE IMPROVED FISH PROTECTION IN NEW BILL TODAY

More fish habitat in Canada will be protected from harmful activities under changes to the Fisheries Act to be proposed today by the federal government. Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Vancouver to make an announcement to update the Fisheries Act and restore previous protections afforded to fish habitat before the act was amended in 2012.

———

JUNO NOMINATIONS TO BE REVEALED TODAY

The 2018 Juno Awards nominees will be unveiled this morning as the music industry grapples with questions about a lack of female representation. Canada's biggest music bash will likely shine a spotlight on superstars Drake, Shania Twain and the late Gord Downie in the top categories. But many will be closely watching the number of female artists who earn recognition in the wake of the "MeToo" and "Time's Up" movements.

———

OLYMPIANS ASKED TO SING NEW 'O CANADA' LYRIC

The Canadian Olympic Committee has asked athletes competing this month at the Winter Games to sing the new gender-neutral lyric to 'O Canada.' But some athletes say they may remember the new line if they win a gold medal. The Senate passed a bill last month to change the line "in all thy sons command" to the gender neutral "in all of us command."

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release merchandise trade data for December.

— Unions join employers, doctors and retirees at an Ottawa news conference to call for a universal prescription drug plan.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen holds several meetings in Washington, D.C.

— Dalhousie University in Halifax celebrates its 200th anniversary.