Montreal police say condition of boy struck by car over weekend improving

Montreal police say the condition of a five-year-old boy struck by a vehicle over the weekend is improving.

The boy and his mother were struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough involving a 90-year-old driver.

The mother later died and the boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman says today the boy remains in serious condition, but doctor's don't fear for his life.

Montreal police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing, including a full mechanical examination of the vehicle and whether the age of the driver played a part.

Statistics complied by Quebec's automobile insurance bureau suggest the number of older drivers has spiked in the past five years.