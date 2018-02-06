News / Canada

N.L. police seek person who fired shots at pond, leaving bullet holes in truck

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in eastern Newfoundland say they're trying to determine if shots fired at a popular walking area were accidental or intentional.

They say three people were at Cochrane Pond on Sunday at about 3 p.m. when multiple shots were fired in their direction.

Police say bullet holes were found in a pickup truck belonging to one of the complainants.

No one was injured, but the truck was seized to be analysed for inspection by a police forensics unit.

Police say it's not clear whether the shots were intended to be fired near the people.

They say they don't know who fired the shots.

