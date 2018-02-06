Scales of justice: RCMP looking for guns, corn snake, after Alberta break-in

RED DEER, Alta. — Guns may have been the target but a thief or thieves couldn't resist the allure of a nearly two-metre pet snake during a break-in at a central Alberta home last month.

RCMP say they're looking for more than a dozen guns and a corn snake after the Jan. 29 incident at a house in Red Deer.

Mounties say about 14 firearms, an iPad and the non-venomous reptile wriggled out the door about three to four hours before the owners got home.

The guns include a number of pistols, an AR15 tactical-style rifle, some small-calibre rifles and two shotguns.

Investigators say the firearms are owned by hobbyists and are all licensed and properly stored.