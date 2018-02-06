Toronto stocks down, but off lows of the day; U.S. markets head higher
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in early trading following a dramatic sell-off on Wall Street on Monday, while U.S. stock markets headed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.30 points at 15,305.51, but off its lows of the day.
Meanwhile, U.S. markets regained some of their losses from a day ago after dropping at the start of trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.06 points at 24,551.81, while the S&P 500 was up 17.45 points at 2,666.39.
The Nasdaq composite index was up 51.24 points at 7,018.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011 on Monday, driven by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.