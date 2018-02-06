Toronto stocks down, but off lows of the day; U.S. markets head higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in early trading following a dramatic sell-off on Wall Street on Monday, while U.S. stock markets headed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.30 points at 15,305.51, but off its lows of the day.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets regained some of their losses from a day ago after dropping at the start of trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.06 points at 24,551.81, while the S&P 500 was up 17.45 points at 2,666.39.

The Nasdaq composite index was up 51.24 points at 7,018.76.