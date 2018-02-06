'We have bigger things in mind:' Women say no to gendered Doritos

It may sound like the name of a bizarre new character on Downton Abbey, but Lady Doritos were lighting up social media this week, with many women mocking the idea of a quieter, gentler chip.

PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi, whose company owns Doritos, told the Freakonomics podcast in late January she was "getting ready to launch" a "low crunch" female-friendly version that would fit in a purse, because women "don’t like to crunch too loudly in public."

The backlash was swift. Even Premier Kathleen Wynne got in on it, posting a cheeky photo of herself indulging in an "in-flight snack" on a flight to D.C., crunching loud and proud.

By Monday night, Doritos' official Twitter account was trying to dampen the flame, tweeting: "We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions."

In an emailed statement responding to questions from Metro, PepsiCo called the reporting on a Doritos product for female consumers "inaccurate."

"At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers," the statement added.

For Megan Boler, a professor in the department of Social Justice Education at the University of Toronto, the idea is more than a little off-brand in the wake of #MeToo and women's "refusal to be silent."

"Lady Doritos suggest that women should be seen and not heard," she wrote in an email, adding it invokes outdated norms. "Surely in 2018 it is no longer expected that women eat silently and daintily."

Kavita Dagra, one of the organizers of Toronto's Women's March, suspects the backlash may actually help the brand due to all of the attention.

But she does find the idea annoying, when women are fighting so hard for genuinely important things like equal pay and an end to sexual violence and harassment.